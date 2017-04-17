BRIEF-Sanderson Farms enters production agreement with House of Raeford Farms

April 17 Sanderson Farms Inc:
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with
House of Raeford Farms
* Sanderson Farms will purchase, process and sell chickens
grown by House of Raeford Farms through mid-December 2017
* Sanderson Farms may elect, under terms of agreement, to
process chickens on a fee basis rather than purchasing them
* Estimates additional volume of processed pounds from
arrangement for St. Pauls processing plant will be 20.4 million
pounds in Q3 2017
* Sees additional volume of processed pounds arrangement
will generate for St. Pauls processing plant will be 26.3
million pounds in Q4 2017
* Sees additional volume of processed pounds arrangement
will generate for St. Pauls processing plant will be 12.4
million pounds during Q1, 2018
