BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports Q2 earnings per share $2.94

May 25 Sanderson Farms Inc
* Reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $2.94
* Q2 sales $802 million versus i/b/e/s view $773.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sanderson Farms Inc says overall market prices for poultry
products were higher during q2 compared with same period last
year
* Sanderson Farms Inc says compared with second fiscal
quarter of 2016, boneless breast meat market prices were
approximately 9.1 percent higher in quarter
* Sanderson Farms Inc says "looking ahead to second half of
fiscal year, we continue to expect grain prices to remain
relatively benign"
* Sanderson Farms Inc says "with respect to production
numbers, 2017 breeder placements have been relatively flat with
2016 placements"
* Sanderson Farms Inc says expect production during third
and fourth fiscal quarters of 2017 to be up 13.6 percent and
11.7 percent, respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: