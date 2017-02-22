BRIEF-Sandridge Energy Inc Q4 adjusted net income of $29 million

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Sandridge Energy Inc
* Sandridge Energy Inc reports financial and operational results for fourth quarter and the full year of 2016
* Sandridge Energy Inc says production in quarter ending December 31, 2016 was 4.3 MMBOE
* Sandridge Energy Inc says currently has one drilling rig running in Oklahoma, with plans to add a second rig late in Q1
* Sandridge Energy Inc says 2017 capital expenditure guidance range is for $210-$220 million
* Sandridge Energy Inc says adjusted net income of $29 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for Q4 2016
* Sandridge Energy Inc says reported a net loss of $334 million, which included a non-cash ceiling test impairment charge of $319 million in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.