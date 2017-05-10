BRIEF-SandRidge Energy, Inc. reports financial results for Q1 2017

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 SandRidge Energy Inc:
* SandRidge Energy, Inc. reports financial and operational results for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.90
* Says production for quarter was 4.0 MMBoe
* Says reiterating prior capital spending guidance, expecting to invest between $210 and $220 million in 2017
* Says qtrly total revenues $98.4 million versus $90.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)