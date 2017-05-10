版本:
BRIEF-SandRidge Energy, Inc. reports financial results for Q1 2017

May 10 SandRidge Energy Inc:

* SandRidge Energy, Inc. reports financial and operational results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.90

* Says production for quarter was 4.0 MMBoe

* Says reiterating prior capital spending guidance, expecting to invest between $210 and $220 million in 2017

* Says qtrly total revenues $98.4 million versus $90.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
