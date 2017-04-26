BRIEF-Sandstorm and Mariana announce combination to create mid-tier streaming company

BRIEF-Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain units
* Allergan Plc - Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain subsidiaries
April 26 Sandstorm Gold Ltd
* Sandstorm and Mariana announce recommended combination to create leading mid-tier streaming company
* Mariana shareholders will receive 28.75 pence in cash and 0.2573 of a Sandstorm share for each one Mariana share held
* Combination values Mariana at approximately 110 pence per Mariana share
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - intends to move from current position of equity participation in JV to converting combined group's interest into a gold stream Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allergan Plc - Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain subsidiaries
* Says announced a landmark strategic agreement with Five Star Food Service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glycomimetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock