公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Sandvine Q1 earnings per share $0.03

April 6 Sandvine Corp:

* Sandvine reports Q1 2017 results

* Qtrly revenue $33.3 million versus $34.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
