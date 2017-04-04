版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Sandvine wins expansion deal worth over $3 mln from tier 1 CALA CSP

April 4 Sandvine Corp:

* Sandvine wins expansion deal worth over $3 million from tier 1 CALA CSP

* Sandvine - orders, received in Sandvine's Q2, relate largely to further capacity expansion of CSP's Sandvine deployment within its wireless network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
