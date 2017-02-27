版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Sangamo says receives rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for SB-318

Feb 27 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

* Sangamo therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation from fda for sb-318 in vivo genome editing therapeutic for mps i

* Sangamo therapeutics inc - in 2017, co is conducting a phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating sb-318 for mps i

* Sangamo therapeutics-submitted application to fda for odd,rare pediatric disease designation for sb-913;co's in vivo genome editing program for mps ii Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐