BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics and Pfizer announce collaboration for Hemophilia A gene therapy

May 10 Pfizer Inc

* Sangamo Therapeutics and Pfizer announce collaboration for Hemophilia A gene therapy

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says under terms of collaboration agreement, Sangamo will receive a $70 million upfront payment from Pfizer

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo will be responsible for conducting SB-525 phase 1/2 clinical study and certain manufacturing activities

* Sangamo -Pfizer will be operationally and financially responsible for subsequent research, development, manufacturing and commercialization activities for SB-525

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo is eligible to receive potential milestone payments of up to $475 million

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo will also receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says additionally, Sangamo will be collaborating with Pfizer on manufacturing and technical operations utilizing viral delivery vectors