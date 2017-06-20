版本:
BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock

June 20 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc-

* Sangamo Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
