版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for SB-913 genome editing treatment for MPS II

March 1 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:

* Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the fda for sb-913 genome editing treatment for mps ii

* Sangamo therapeutics inc - in 2017, sangamo is conducting phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating sb-913 as an in vivo genome editing treatment for mps ii

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - sangamo has also submitted an application to FDA for rare pediatric disease designation for sb-913

* Sangamo Therapeutics- data from studies,from clinical trial for fourth lead program, sb-525, a gene therapy approach for hemophilia a, are expected in late 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐