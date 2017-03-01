BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for SB-913 genome editing treatment for MPS II

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:
* Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the fda for sb-913 genome editing treatment for mps ii
* Sangamo therapeutics inc - in 2017, sangamo is conducting phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating sb-913 as an in vivo genome editing treatment for mps ii
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - sangamo has also submitted an application to FDA for rare pediatric disease designation for sb-913
* Sangamo Therapeutics- data from studies,from clinical trial for fourth lead program, sb-525, a gene therapy approach for hemophilia a, are expected in late 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"