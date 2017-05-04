BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics says special regulatory designations from FDA for 3 clinical programs

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
* Sangamo therapeutics announces special regulatory designations from the fda for three clinical programs
* Sangamo therapeutics inc- rare pediatric disease designation for sb-913 in vivo genome editing treatment for mps ii
* Sangamo therapeutics inc- orphan drug designation for sb-525 cdna gene therapy for hemophilia a
* Sangamo therapeutics inc- fast track designation for sb-fix in vivo genome editing treatment for hemophilia b Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.