BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics says special regulatory designations from FDA for 3 clinical programs

May 4 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

* Sangamo therapeutics announces special regulatory designations from the fda for three clinical programs

* Sangamo therapeutics inc- rare pediatric disease designation for sb-913 in vivo genome editing treatment for mps ii

* Sangamo therapeutics inc- orphan drug designation for sb-525 cdna gene therapy for hemophilia a

* Sangamo therapeutics inc- fast track designation for sb-fix in vivo genome editing treatment for hemophilia b Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
