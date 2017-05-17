版本:
BRIEF-Sangoma Q3 earnings per share C$0.008

May 17 Sangoma Technologies Corp:

* Sangoma reports record results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.008

* Q3 sales C$6.81 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
