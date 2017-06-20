版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 12:19 BJT

BRIEF-Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia

June 20 Metlife Inc:

* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐