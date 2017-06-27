版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi and Regeneron announce EU approval for Kevzara

PARIS, June 27 Sanofi/Regeneron :

* Sanofi and Regeneron announce approval of Kevzara(®) (sarilumab) to treat adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in the European Union

* "We are pleased to bring Kevzara to European patients who may not be responding to the most commonly used biologics such as TNF inhibitors, or who may be seeking an effective monotherapy to reach their treatment goals," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Founding Scientist, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐