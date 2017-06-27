BRIEF-Sanofi and Regeneron announce EU approval for Kevzara

BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
PARIS, June 27 Sanofi/Regeneron :
* Sanofi and Regeneron announce approval of Kevzara(®) (sarilumab) to treat adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in the European Union
* "We are pleased to bring Kevzara to European patients who may not be responding to the most commonly used biologics such as TNF inhibitors, or who may be seeking an effective monotherapy to reach their treatment goals," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Founding Scientist, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron
June 28 Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal.
* Hasbro Inc - monopoly brand from Hasbro and Nintendo announced launch of monopoly gamer edition game