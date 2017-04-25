版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi and Regeneron announce FDA approval of a once-monthly dosing option for Praluent

April 25 Sanofi

* Sanofi and Regeneron announce FDA approval of a new once-monthly dosing option for Praluent (alirocumab) injection

* Sanofi and Regeneron announce FDA approval of a new once-monthly dosing option for Praluent (alirocumab) injection

* Monthly dosing schedule now approved in both United States and European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐