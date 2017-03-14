版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi and Voluntis announce a global alliance to deliver digital insulin titration solutions for people with type 2 diabetes

March 14 Sanofi Sa

* Sanofi and Voluntis announce a global alliance to deliver digital insulin titration solutions for people with type 2 diabetes

* Voluntis - Sanofi and Voluntis will launch pilot programs using mobile phone application in North America and several European countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
