BRIEF-Sanofi Genzyme announces positive new six-year data from analysis of lemtrada

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Sanofi Sa
* Sanofi genzyme - announced positive new six-year investigational data from post-hoc analysis of extension study of lemtrada (alemtuzumab)
* Sanofi genzyme- majority patients treated with lemtrada in phase iii pivotal study care-ms ii did not relapse between their first & second courses of lemtrada
* Sanofi genzyme says 24% of lemtrada-treated patients in care-ms ii relapsed between courses
* Sanofi genzyme -in clinical trials, serious side effects associated with lemtrada included infusion reactions, autoimmune disorders, infections & pneumonitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.