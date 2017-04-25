版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi Genzyme announces positive new six-year data from analysis of lemtrada

April 25 Sanofi Sa

* Sanofi genzyme - announced positive new six-year investigational data from post-hoc analysis of extension study of lemtrada (alemtuzumab)

* Sanofi genzyme- majority patients treated with lemtrada in phase iii pivotal study care-ms ii did not relapse between their first & second courses of lemtrada

* Sanofi genzyme says 24% of lemtrada-treated patients in care-ms ii relapsed between courses

* Sanofi genzyme -in clinical trials, serious side effects associated with lemtrada included infusion reactions, autoimmune disorders, infections & pneumonitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐