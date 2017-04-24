版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-Sanofi receives FDA approval of Thymoglobulin for prevention of acute kidney transplant rejection

April 24 Sanofi SA:

* Sanofi receives FDA approval of Thymoglobulin® for the prevention of acute kidney transplant rejection

* Sanofi- FDA approved thymoglobulin for use in conjunction with concomitant immunosuppression in prophylaxis of acute rejection in patients receiving kidney transplant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
