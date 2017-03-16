版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-Santander Bank raises its prime rate from 3.75% to 4.00%, effective March 15

March 16 Santander Bank

* Santander bank says raised its prime rate from 3.75% to 4.00%, effective march 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐