BRIEF-Santander reports Q1 EPS $0.40

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc
* Net income for q1 $0.40 per diluted common share
* Qtrly net finance and other interest income of $1.1 billion, down 8 pct
* Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.8 pct, up 170 bps
* Provision for credit losses decreased to $635 million in Q1 of 2017, from $660 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: