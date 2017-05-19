版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 19日 星期五 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Santhera expects CHMP opinion about Raxone in Q3 2017

May 19 SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON TIMELINE FOR APPLICATION OF RAXONE® IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY IN EUROPE

* WE ARE NOW EXPECTING TO RECEIVE A REQUEST FOR SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO FURTHER SUPPORT CLINICAL RELEVANCE OF OUR DATA

* WE ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH CHMP TO CONCLUDE APPLICATION PROCESS AND ANTICIPATE AN OPINION IN Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
