中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Santhera signs distribution and supply agreement for Raxone for Greece and Cyprus

May 2 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

* Santhera signs distribution and supply agreement for Raxone (idebenone) with Pharmathen for Greece and Cyprus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
