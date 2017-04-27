BRIEF-Sapiens halts software development project, revises 2017 outlook

April 27 Sapiens International Corporation Nv
* Sapiens announces halt of a software development project,
revises 2017 outlook
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million
* Now expects its operating profit margin for first half of
2017 to be between 3%-4%
* Sapiens international corporation nv - has taken and will
continue taking, in first and second quarters of 2017,
non-operational restructuring steps
* Also expects its full-year operating profit margin to be
between 9% and 10%
* Fy2017 revenue view $274.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sapiens international-recently, co received letter from
customer, in which customer alleged that co has materially
breached its agreement with customer
* Sapiens international corporation - project has been
halted and currently does not expect to generate any further
revenues from customer in 2017
* Sapiens-After examining customer's allegations, sapiens
informed customer that it has not materially breached any of its
obligations under agreement
* Sapiens international corporation nv - sapiens informed
customer that customer itself has materially breached agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: