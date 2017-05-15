BRIEF-Sapiens International Corporation NV q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Baird, Deutsche Bank
June 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 15 Sapiens International Corporation Nv
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Sapiens reports q1 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.05
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million
* Q1 revenue $56.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $57.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintains recently revised guidance for 2017 full year revenues of $265 to $275 million
* Maintains expectations for between 3-4% operating profit margin for first half of 2017
* Sapiens International Corporation NV - maintains expectations for a full-year operating profit margin between 9-10%
* Sapiens International - currently implementing restructuring program that includes integrating sapiens' and stoneriver's back-office operations
* Maintains expectations for operating profit margin increasing to 13.5-14.5% in second half of 2017
* Sapiens international corporation - restructuring plan also includes realigning, shifting employees away from halted project and downsizing as necessary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders have elected Camillo Martino and J. Daniel McCranie to Company's Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
