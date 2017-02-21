BRIEF-Saputo announces amendment of its normal course issuer bid

Feb 21 Saputo Inc:

* Saputo announces the amendment of its normal course issuer bid

* Saputo Inc - amended bid will be effective february 23, 2017 and will end no later than november 16, 2017

* Saputo - approval to amend its normal course issuer bid in order to increase maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased to 12 million shares