公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Saputo announces amendment of its normal course issuer bid

Feb 21 Saputo Inc:

* Saputo announces the amendment of its normal course issuer bid

* Saputo Inc - amended bid will be effective february 23, 2017 and will end no later than november 16, 2017

* Saputo - approval to amend its normal course issuer bid in order to increase maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased to 12 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
