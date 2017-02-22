版本:
2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Saputo announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool

Feb 23 Saputo Inc

* Announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool

* As at date of this announcement, Saputo holds a relevant interest in 98.41% Warrnambool shares.

* Received acceptances in respect of 8 mln shares in Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
