BRIEF-Saputo Inc reports Q4 earnings per share of C$0.42

* Q4 revenue fell 0.5 percent to C$2.72 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.42, Q4 adjusted earnings per
share $0.42
* Says in fiscal 2018, company intends to benefit from its
global complementary platforms to face challenges in dairy
market environment
* Says in fiscal 2018, company intends to spend $357.4
million in capital expenditures
* In fiscal 2018, company plans to implement ERP system in
Australia and then proceed with implementation in dairy foods
division
* Dairy ingredient market prices are expected to remain
relatively stable for remainder of calendar year 2017 for USA
sector
* Fluctuation of Canadian dollar versus US dollar decreased
revenues by approximately $54 million in Q4
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
