BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Corp says board increased quarterly dividend to $0.46 per share

Feb 28 Saratoga Investment Corp

* Saratoga Investment Corp - board of directors has declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share for fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
