BRIEF-Saratoga Investment entered into third amendment to senior secured revolving credit facility

May 18 Saratoga Investment Corp
* Saratoga Investment Corp says on May 18, 2017 entered into
third amendment to senior secured revolving credit facility with
Madison Capital Funding Llc
* Saratoga Investment Corp says amendment to extend
commitment termination date from September 17, 2017 to September
17, 2020- SEC filing
* Saratoga Investment Corp - amendment to extend final
maturity date of credit facility from September 17, 2022 to
September 17, 2025
* Saratoga Investment Corp - amendment to reduce floor on
base rate borrowings from 2.25% to 2.0%, reduce floor on LIBOR
borrowings from 1.25% to 1.00%
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qBNUQG)
