BRIEF-Saratoga Investment entered into third amendment to senior secured revolving credit facility

May 18 Saratoga Investment Corp

* Saratoga Investment Corp says on May 18, 2017 entered into third amendment to senior secured revolving credit facility with Madison Capital Funding Llc

* Saratoga Investment Corp says amendment to extend commitment termination date from September 17, 2017 to September 17, 2020- SEC filing

* Saratoga Investment Corp - amendment to extend final maturity date of credit facility from September 17, 2022 to September 17, 2025

* Saratoga Investment Corp - amendment to reduce floor on base rate borrowings from 2.25% to 2.0%, reduce floor on LIBOR borrowings from 1.25% to 1.00% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qBNUQG) Further company coverage:
