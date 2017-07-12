FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Q1 earnings per share $0.17
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
“通俄门”
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
深度分析
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
深度分析
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日

BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Q1 earnings per share $0.17

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Saratoga Investment Corp:

* Saratoga Investment Corp announces fiscal first quarter 2018 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Saratoga Investment Corp - qtrly net investment income per share $0.60

* Saratoga Investment -unrealized losses of $2.5 million from portfolio depreciation did negatively affect q1 earnings and nav, primarily related to one investment

* Saratoga Investment Corp - qtrly adjusted net investment income per share $0.50

* Aum for quarter ended and as of may 31 $329.7 million versus $264.4 million for quarter ended and as of may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

