19 小时内
BRIEF-Sarepta and Biomarin report execution of global settlement
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月18日 / 下午12点46分 / 19 小时内

BRIEF-Sarepta and Biomarin report execution of global settlement

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics and Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Announce execution of a global settlement and a license agreement resolving exon skipping patent litigation

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - ‍under terms of license and settlement agreements, Sarepta will make a one-time payment of $35 million to Biomarin​

* Says ‍Sarepta will also pay royalties to Biomarin​

* Sarepta- ‍Biomarin retains right to convert license to a co-exclusive right in event it decides to proceed with an exon-skipping therapy for dmd​

* Sarepta Therapeutics- ‍Biomarin retains right to convert license to co-exclusive right in event it decides to proceed with exon-skipping therapy for DMD​

* Sarepta Therapeutics - to make ‍additional regulatory, commercial milestone payments for exons 51, 45, 53, possibly on future exon-skipping products

* Sarepta-‍effectiveness of agreements subject to closing conditions including execution of necessary approvals by Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden by July 24​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

