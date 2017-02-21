BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics agrees to sale of priority review voucher for $125 mln

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:
* Sarepta Therapeutics agrees to sale of priority review voucher for $125m
* Sale of PRV provides a significant infusion of non-dilutive capital
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - entered into an agreement to sell its rare pediatric disease priority review voucher
* Sarepta Therapeutics - received prv when exondys 51 was approved by U.S. FDA for treatment of patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 51 skipping
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - as part of agreement, sarepta will receive an upfront payment of $125m upon closing of transaction
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada