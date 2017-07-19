FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces Q2 revenue $35 million
2017年7月19日

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces Q2 revenue $35 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces second quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate developments

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $35 million

* Q2 revenue view $22.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.15

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc says increased revenue guidance range to $125 - $130 million for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

