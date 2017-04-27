版本:
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics anticipates net revenues for the year to exceed $95 mln

April 27 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc-

* Sarepta Therapeutics - in Q1, recognized net revenues of $16.3 million in product sales; no revenue was recognized for the same period of 2016

* Sarepta Therapeutics - company anticipates net revenues for the year will exceed $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
