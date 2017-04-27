BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics anticipates net revenues for the year to exceed $95 mln

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc-
* Sarepta Therapeutics - in Q1, recognized net revenues of $16.3 million in product sales; no revenue was recognized for the same period of 2016
* Sarepta Therapeutics - company anticipates net revenues for the year will exceed $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F