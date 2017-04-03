版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics appoints Catherine Stehman-Breen chief medical officer

April 3 Seres Therapeutics Inc-

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces appointment of Catherine Stehman-Breen, m.d., m.s. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
