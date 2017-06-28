版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics appoints Douglas Ingram as president, CEO

June 28 Sarepta Therapeutics:

* Sarepta Therapeutics appoints Douglas S. Ingram as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
