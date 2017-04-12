版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:00 BJT

BRIEF-Sarissa Capital files presentation in proxy contest with Innoviva

April 12 Innoviva Inc-

* Sarissa Capital Management LP -filed presentation with U.S. SEC in connection with intent to nominate minority slate to board of directors of Innoviva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
