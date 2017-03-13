版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Sarissa Capital Management to nominate minority slate of three independent candidates

March 13 Innoviva Inc

* To nominate minority slate of three independent candidates for election to Innoviva's board at 2017 annual shareholder meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
