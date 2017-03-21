版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Saturn Oil + Gas reports Viking acquisition

March 21 Saturn Oil & Gas Inc:

* Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. announces Viking acquisition and appointment of new members to the board of directors

* Is amending price per unit of its CAD $4.0 million private placement announced on Dec 21, 2016

* Amended price per unit will now be CAD$ 0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐