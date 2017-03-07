BRIEF-Saudi Aramco affiliates and Shell announce separation of Motiva assets

March 6 Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE:

* Affiliates of Saudi Aramco and Shell achieve significant milestone toward separation of Motiva assets

* Saudi Arabian Oil Co- reached agreements between saudi refining and sopc holdings east on separation of assets, liabilities and businesses of motiva enterprises

* Saudi Arabian Oil Co - SRI will assume full ownership of the motiva enterprises llc name and legal entity

* Saudi Arabian Oil Co- Shell will assume sole ownership of the Norco, LA., refinery the Convent, LA., refinery, 11 distribution terminals