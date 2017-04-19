BRIEF-Saudi's SABIC updates on joint venture with Exxon Mobil

April 19 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
:
* Announces recent developments in its evaluation of
establishing petrochemical joint venture project with Exxon
Mobil in U.S. Gulf Coast
* Co, Exxon Mobil agreed on April 19, to choose county of
San Patricio, Texas, to be site of potential project
* Co, Exxon Mobil will carry out further studies, other
relevant requirements in order to make decision on establishing
potential project
* Joint venture to include 1.8 mta Ethylene Production Unit,
which will supply ethylene to other units to produce Ethylene
derivatives
* Decision on establishing potential project expected to be
sometime in 2018
Source:(bit.ly/2pB58iV)
