BRIEF-Saudi's Tasnee unit to sell titanium dioxide business to Tronox for $1.67 bln cash

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 National Industrialization Company :
* Unit Cristal enters into agreement to sell domestic, international titanium dioxide business to Tronox for cash and newly shares
* Deal in return for $1.673 billion cash and 37.6 million of newly issued class A shares in Tronox
* Closing of deal is expected to occur within 15 months from the date hereof, subject to regulatory approvals
* Size of the company board of directors will remain unchanged at nine members
* Tom Casey will remain chairman and chief executive officer of combined business
* As result of transaction, using cash consideration, Cristal shall fully repay its bank debt of $1.673 billion outstanding in Saudi Arabia
* HSBC Saudi Arabia and Perella Weinberg partners are acting as financial advisors
* Transaction will significantly deleverage Tasnee consolidated balance sheet from 6.0x to 4.5x pro forma Dec 2016 post transaction
* Actual impact on net income and shareholders equity shall be determined at the date of closing of this transaction Source text ID: (bit.ly/2lHLj7E) Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett