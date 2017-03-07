版本:
BRIEF-Saul Centers Q4 FFO per share $0.73

March 7 Saul Centers Inc:

* Saul Centers, Inc. Reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings

* Q4 revenue $54.2 million

* Q4 FFO per share $0.73

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 revenue view $52.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
