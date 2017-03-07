BRIEF-Saul Centers Q4 FFO per share $0.73

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Saul Centers Inc:
* Saul Centers, Inc. Reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings
* Q4 revenue $54.2 million
* Q4 FFO per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 revenue view $52.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock