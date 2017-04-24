版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Savanna Energy announces change of control offer for outstanding senior notes

April 24 Savanna Energy Services Corp:

* Savanna announces change of control offer for outstanding senior notes and temporary waiver from syndicated credit facility lenders

* Issued notice of change of control to repurchase outstanding cdn. $107.085 million of 7.00% senior unsecured notes due 2018

* To repurchase senior unsecured notes due 2018 at price of 101% of aggregate amount of notes repurchased, plus accrued,unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐