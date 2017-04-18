版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 02:12 BJT

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Receipt of demand for payment of termination fee

April 18 Savanna Energy Services Corp

* Savanna energy services - received demand from western energy for payment of termination fee in amount of $20 million pursuant agreement dated March 8, 2017

* Says "Savanna is of view there is no basis for claim made by Western in notice" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
