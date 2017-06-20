版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 23:52 BJT

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services

June 20 Savanna Energy Services Corp:

* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.

* Expects that amalgamation will be completed later today, June 20, 2017

* Amalgamation was approved by approximately 99.99 pct of votes cast by Savanna shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
