BRIEF-Savanna explains why proposed acquisition by Western Energy is superior to hostile offer from Total Energy

March 13 Savanna Energy Services Corp

* Savanna explains why proposed acquisition by Western Energy is superior to hostile offer from Total Energy

* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Savanna refuted a number of unsubstantiated and erroneous claims by total in a news release dated March 9, 2017

* Savanna Energy Services - Savanna reiterated unanimous recommendations of board that Savanna shareholders should vote in favour of Western offer and reject Total offer

* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Western offer is financially, strategically and operationally superior Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
