BRIEF-Savanna reports increase to purchase price for acquisition of Western Energy Services

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Savanna Energy Services Corp:
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the Total offer
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the total offer
* Savanna Energy Services Corp- amending agreement also provides for an increase in reciprocal non-completion fee by $5 million to $20 million
* Pursuant to revised Western offer, new consideration reflects a price of $2.30 per Savanna share
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Western Energy Services increased consideration payable pursuant to its previously announced acquisition of common shares of savann
* Savanna Energy Services - revised Western offer, which includes a firm $0.21 in cash per Savanna share, is "superior" to Total's hostile offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.