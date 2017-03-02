版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 09:18 BJT

BRIEF-Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for savanna

March 1 Savanna Energy Services Corp:

* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna

* Savanna Energy Services - aware that total energy services amended unsolicited offer to acquire outstanding common shares of Savanna

* Under supervision of special committee, is continuing active strategic alternatives process

* Special committee of board of directors of Savanna and board are reviewing amended offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐